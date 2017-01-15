Everton 4-0 Manchester City player ratings: 5/10s galore as Guardiola’s flops suffer beating

Manchester City were on the wrong end of a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever league loss.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman sealed all three points for the home side on a memorable day for them.

In contrast, it was a terrible result for City as they now fall off the pace at the top of the Premier League table following wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham on Saturday.

While the scoreline was arguably deceiving given how the game played out with the late fourth adding insult to injury, Everton deserved their win and Guardiola will have serious questions to address about his team.

Unsurprisingly, they now possess the worst defensive record out of the top seven sides in the table, and unless they sort out their problems, either in the January transfer market or from a tactical side of things, then they may well find themselves continuing on this road of inconsistency.

Nevertheless, Everton deserve plenty of praise for their performance and it will come as no surprise that there were countless disappointing displays from City players while Ronald Koeman saw his men step up and impress across the board.

Manchester City player ratings: Bravo 5, Sagna 6, Otamendi 6, Stones 5, Clichy 6, Zabaleta 6, Yaya Toure 5, Silva 6, De Bruyne 5, Sterling 5, Aguero 5.

Substitutes: Iheanacho 5.

Everton player ratings: Robles 7, Baines 7, Williams 7, Funes Mori 7, Holgate 7, Coleman 7, Barry 8, Davies 9, Mirallas 8, Barkley 8, Lukaku 8.

Substitutes: Lookman 7, McCarthy 6, Schneiderlin 6.