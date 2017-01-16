AC Milan transfer news: Arsenal summer assault for 22-year-old as Rossoneri consider key renewal

AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang is reportedly attracting attention from Arsenal, with the Gunners plotting a summer move for the forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old will be targeted by Arsene Wenger, but any move will only happen in the summer rather than before the deadline this month.

It’s claimed that the French tactician is looking for an alternative to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud, and he’s settled on Niang being the player to fulfil that role.

However, given his struggles again this season, it remains to be seen whether or not it’s a smart move on the part of the Arsenal boss.

Niang has scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 Serie A appearances so far this season, as he continues to show a lack of consistency and quality to get him to the top.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to have put Wenger off based on this report, as Milan could see their resolve tested in the summer.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most important man of all is being linked with signing a new contract extension, with Vincenzo Montella tipped to extend his stay at the San Siro.

The 42-year-old signed a two-year deal when he was appointed last summer, and he has since proven his quality by delivering the SuperCoppa Italiana to the club, while making good progress in the race for a top-three finish in Serie A.

According to Corriere dello Sport, he left the door open for discussions, and so now the contract will be considered by the club with the incoming Chinese ownership also likely being given a say in the matter.

The takeover of the club is scheduled to be completed in March, and based on results so far this season, it would certainly be a mistake from the prospective owners to tinker with things and change the man in charge.