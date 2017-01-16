Paul Pogba unapologetic over handball, Man Utd star vows to ‘fight’ more after choke-slamming LFC’s Jordan Henderson

Paul Pogba had a #PogStinker against Liverpool. He completed zero successful dribbles, zero key passes and had zero shots on target.

Furthermore, Pogba gifted Liverpool the lead in the first half by handling a cross inside the 18-yard box, which allowed James Milner to score from the penalty spot.

Another moment of #PogMadness saw the former Juventus midfielder grab LFC captain Jordan Henderson around the neck and forcefully yank him to the ground.

That was so dirty by Pogba on Henderson.pic.twitter.com/5ZyZEMLXIi — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 15, 2017

Incredibly, Pogba did not even receive a yellow card for choke-slamming Henderson.

He was very lucky and one would assume that his manager will have told him to be more careful in future to avoid possible sending offs and subsequent suspensions.

However, Pogba appeared unrepentant as he took to Instagram on Monday afternoon.

As well as seeming unapologetic over his handball – saying ‘sh*t happens’, with the help of a poo emoji – he vowed to keep fighting.

No Paul! Stop fighting!