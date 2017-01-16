Paul Pogba unapologetic over handball, Man Utd star vows to ‘fight’ more after choke-slamming LFC’s Jordan Henderson

Posted by
Paul Pogba unapologetic over handball, Man Utd star vows to ‘fight’ more after choke-slamming LFC’s Jordan Henderson

Paul Pogba had a #PogStinker against Liverpool. He completed zero successful dribbles, zero key passes and had zero shots on target.

Furthermore, Pogba gifted Liverpool the lead in the first half by handling a cross inside the 18-yard box, which allowed James Milner to score from the penalty spot.

Another moment of #PogMadness saw the former Juventus midfielder grab LFC captain Jordan Henderson around the neck and forcefully yank him to the ground.

Incredibly, Pogba did not even receive a yellow card for choke-slamming Henderson.

He was very lucky and one would assume that his manager will have told him to be more careful in future to avoid possible sending offs and subsequent suspensions.

However, Pogba appeared unrepentant as he took to Instagram on Monday afternoon.

As well as seeming unapologetic over his handball – saying ‘sh*t happens’, with the help of a poo emoji – he vowed to keep fighting.

Paul Pogba Instagram post after Man United v Liverpool

No Paul! Stop fighting!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top