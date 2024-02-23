UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 draw: Aston Villa get Ajax test in tie of the round

Ajax were taken to extra-time by Bodo/Glimt in their play-off second-leg in the Europa Conference League but managed to squeeze through and will face Premier League opponents in the shape of Aston Villa in the Round of 16.

That means a chance for Jordan Henderson to once again experience a competitive game at a Premier League ground after he joined the Dutch giants in the winter transfer window.

Jordan Henderson’s Ajax side were drawn against Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP)

Spanish side, Real Betis, were held to a draw by Dinamo Zagreb and ended up going out of the competition at the play-off stage owing to Zagreb’s first-leg victory.

The Croatians have been given a knockout tie against POAK as their ‘reward.’

Other notable wins from the play-off round of matches were Union Saint-Gilloise’s aggregate victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, Molde’s comprehensive humbling of Legia Warsaw and Olympiacos’ slender win over Hungarian greats, Ferencvaros.

The trio of winners were paired with Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Maccabi Tel Aviv respectively.

FULL UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw – Ties to be played on March 7 and 14

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen

Ajax vs Aston Villa

Molde vs Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Fenerbahce

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK

Sturm Graz vs Lille

Maccabi Haifa vs Fiorentina

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

