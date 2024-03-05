Video: Insane desire from Jordan Henderson as he chases 50-yard lost cause

Jordan Henderson always led by example when he was at Liverpool, and he’s clearly lost none of his competitive spirit now he’s at Ajax.

The Dutch giants took advantage of Henderson’s unhappiness in Saudi Arabia to bring him back to Europe and if the way he chased down a lost cause in a recent game is anything to go by, he’ll be dragging his colleagues up and along with him.

A kick out from the Ajax keeper seemed to sail aimlessly down to the other end of the pitch, and as his colleagues stood and watched, Henderson hared 50 yards after it and forced the opposition keeper into an error – which was celebrated wildly by the former Red.

Pictures from AFC Ajax

