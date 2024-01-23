When Jordan Henderson could make his Ajax debut

Jordan Henderson could be set to make his Ajax debut on the weekend.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, the former Liverpool captain is edging closer to making his first appearance since joining the 28-time Eredivisie champions earlier in the January window.

Calling time on his brief spell with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq recently, Henderson, 33, left the Middle East after just six months.

Despite being one of the league’s highest-paid players, the 33-year-old, according to the Daily Mail, opted for a swift return to European football due to several factors, including the country’s blistering climate and lack of matchday-going fan atmosphere.

Now with Ajax following the club’s no-nonsense approach to offering him a lifeline, England’s Henderson, who is awaiting his work permit, which is set to be granted by Thursday this week, is expected to feature for the first time when the Dutch giants travel to Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Sitting fifth in the table, 21 points behind rivals and table-toppers PSV, Ajax are a long way off where they would expect to be at this stage of the campaign but Henderson’s arrival will certainly offer the club, as well as their fanbase, a major boost heading into the second half of the season.