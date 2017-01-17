Per Mertesacker agrees new Arsenal contract despite not making an appearance

Arsenal have agreed a new contract with towering centre back Per MErtesacker.

That’s according to the Times, who claim the player has agreed a new deal despite not having played at all this season.

The German defender, who the paper say was offered a £70,000 a week one year deal, is currently still in rehab recovering from knee and calf injuries with no return on the horizon. However the former Germany captain has added his name to that of Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin on the list of playes who’ve signed new deals this week.

There is even the suggestion that Mertesacker could be loaned out to a European club for the rest of this season to recover some form and fitness, but that would be dependent on him being fit enough to move by the end of this month’s transfer window, which is not certain by any means.