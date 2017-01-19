Middlesbrough reject two proposals for striker who has scored 178 goals since 2009 but he’s free to leave if the price is right

Aitor Karanka has confirmed that Jordan Rhodes will be allowed to leave Middlesbrough this month for the right price, report The Sun.

Rhodes emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in any of England’s divisions with his incredible goal-scoring form for Huddersfield Town. In 124 appearances for the Terriers, he found the back of the net on 73 occasions; including a 40-goal season in the 2011/12 campaign.

That good form earned him a big-money move to Blackburn Rovers, where he replicated his previous exploits in front of goal, scoring 83 goals in 159 appearances.

The Scotsman eventually ended up at Middlesbrough. He scored some vital goals for Boro during their promotion charge, but has fallen majorly out of favour since they reached the Premier League – largely down to the form of Alvaro Negredo.

As per the Sun, Boro boss Karanka has confirmed that the club have rejected two offers from unnamed clubs for Rhodes, but left the door open for them to return. Karanka revealed that he is free to leave the Riverside if the club receive an offer for him which matches their valuation.