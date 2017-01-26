(Video) Paul Pogba prods home from close range to restore Manchester United’s two-goal lead and book their trip to Wembley

Paul Pogba has scored for Manchester United against Hull City in their EFL Cup semi-final clash.

United came into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first-leg, but that was halved when Tom Huddlestone fired home from the penalty spot in the first-half.

However, their two-goal lead has now been restored thanks to summer signing Pogba. The Frenchman more alert than anyone else in the Hull penalty area, latching onto the loose ball and prodding it into the bottom corner. What a signing he is proving to be.