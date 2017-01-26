Wayne Rooney offered astronomical £600k-a-week offer to try and tempt him away from Manchester United

Manchester United all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney has been handed an astronomical offer by a Chinese side, according to The Sun.

Rooney bagged his 250th United goal against Stoke City last week, overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton and becoming the club’s standalone top goal-scorer. He has written his name into United folklore with his excellent performances throughout one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

However, since Jose Mourinho took the reigns at Old Trafford in the summer, Rooney’s future at the club has looked uncertain. The England captain has been forced out of the starting side, and his route back into it looks firmly blocked by the good form of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He could, perhaps, look for the exit door, and Shanghai Shenhua could offer him a route out of Manchester.

As per The Sun, the Chinese Super League side have offered Rooney an eye-watering £600,000-a-week to try and tempt him away from his beloved club. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old would be interested in making the move.