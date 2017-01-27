Chelsea flop who made just two appearances for the Blues moves to the Chinese Super League for a £15.4M fee

Chelsea flop Alexandre Pato has become the latest household name to make the switch to the Chinese Super League, report The Sun.

Pato was widely considered one of the world’s most exciting young players during his time at AC Milan. The Brazilian found the back of the net 51 times in 117 appearances in Italy’s top tier, but his career took a turn for the worse.

He moved back to Brazil, and in respective stints at Corinthians and Sao Paulo showed signs that he could well revive his career. His form caught the eye of Chelsea, but he failed to make an impression at Stamford Bridge. Pato made just two appearances for the Blues, one of which he scored in, but the Premier League giants opted against making his move permanent.

He moved to Villarreal in the summer, making 19 appearances and scoring six goals. He appears to have all but given up on making it to the top now, however, after moving to China.

As per The Sun, Pato has signed for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian for a fee of £15.4 million and is set to earn as much as £90,000-a-week.