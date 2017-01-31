Furious Arsenal fans react after seeing PL title hopes go up in smoke against Watford

Arsenal sustained a hammer blow to their title chances against Watford on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 to the Hornets at the Emirates.

Although Chelsea were held to a draw by Liverpool, it means that the Gunners are now nine points adrift of the Premier League leaders ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Having shown an inability to keep the pressure on, many will doubt their hopes of winning the title this season and the result itself on Tuesday led to infuriated supporters letting out their anger on social media.

It led to the usual criticism for Arsene Wenger who bore the brunt of most of it, but there was some validity in that argument as the French tactician was slammed for his selections after changing the side significantly following their win over Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Regardless of the result this weekend, there is little confidence to suggest that Arsenal won’t slip up again in key games between now and the end of the season as they continue to lack consistency.

Losing in such disappointing fashion with changes disrupting their momentum and failing to come off will only lead to further criticism for Wenger as the atmosphere threatens to turn sour at the Emirates again.

Whether or not they could regroup and win at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, but that will now likely be the minimum requirement if they are to keep supporters onside and believing that they can still somehow win the title this year.

