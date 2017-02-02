(Image) Jack Wilshere puts the Arsenal and Chelsea rivalry aside to pay tribute to Blues legend Frank Lampard

Jack Wilshere has put the Arsenal and Chelsea rivalry aside to pay tribute to Blues legend Frank Lampard following his retirement from professional football.

Arsenal, Wilshere’s parent club, visit Stamford Bridge this weekend as they look to hang onto the feint title hopes that they have remaining. However, he has put any bitterness to one side for the moment to salute Lampard, who has called time on his illustrious career.

Wilshere was blessed enough to see Lampard’s supreme quality first-hand during his time with the England national team. It’s no wonder that he thinks so highly of him.