Arsenal’s painful £50m transfer saga could finally end but PL rival holds key

Arsenal could reportedly finally prise Karim Benzema away from Real Madrid, with Sergio Aguero linked with a move to the Spanish giants from Manchester City.

Benzema has been linked with a switch to north London for years, but for whatever reason, the transfer has never materialised as Arsenal have continued to be criticised for lacking a prolific goalscorer in their squad.

The 29-year-old has bagged 12 goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but it seems as though there could finally be some movement on the transfer front.

As reported by The Sun, Real are eager to sign Aguero as they look to take advantage of any frustration that the Argentine might be feeling after being displaced in the City line-up by new recruit Gabriel Jesus.

Given the impact that the Brazilian teenager has made, scoring three goals in two Premier League games, and how he fits into Pep Guardiola’s style of play, it could be interpreted as an ominous sign for Aguero and his future at the Etihad as this isn’t the first time question marks have been raised.

In the event that Real make their move and sign the prolific striker, that would free up Benzema to leave the Bernabeu with Arsenal ready to swoop in, albeit at a reported cost of £50m.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsene Wenger still has an interest in the French international, as ultimately at 29, they may well have missed the boat and would be signing him at the wrong stage of his career.

Nevertheless, if there was ever a time to make enquiries and discuss a move, then it would perhaps be now as time will tell if Aguero wants out this summer.