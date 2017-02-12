Ex-Liverpool boss on Arsenal shortlist of Wenger successors with Henry tipped to return

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly on the shortlist of possible successors for Arsene Wenger when he leaves Arsenal.

The Spaniard has emerged as a shock candidate as talk ramps up over who will take the Arsenal hotseat if Wenger opts to walk away when his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Benitez is certainly experienced enough for the job following spells with Liverpool, Napoli and Real Madrid, albeit he has had his fair share of ups and downs over the years with a stint at Chelsea also.

Nevertheless, as he continues to mastermind Newcastle United’s return to the Premier League this season, speculation has suggested that he could be set for the top job at the Emirates, as per The Mirror.

Further, the report adds that the 56-year-old would bring Thierry Henry back to the club to join his backroom staff.

It seems pretty far-fetched at this early stage that he would already be making plans for his staff, but there are a fair few reasons why he would be a decent appointment to try and ensure that there is some stability at Arsenal in a post-Wenger era.

However, there are arguments as to why he wouldn’t be the most popular of choices too, but it remains to be seen who Arsenal can convince to take the job with so many of the top tacticians currently in employment.

Massimiliano Allegri appeared to be emerging as the front runner, but having told the media last week that he hopes to stay at Juventus for some time, it remains to be seen who is the most viable candidate for the job, provided that Wenger does indeed opt to stand down this summer.