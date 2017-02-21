‘Unsettled’ £17m Arsenal ace responds to exit claims, drops major hint over Wenger future

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has dismissed talk of wanting out and has insisted that he is ready to fight for his place in the starting line-up.

The Spaniard hasn’t always been first choice this season, but he’s managed to step up and deliver when given the chance with tallies of eight goals and six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

As reported by The Sun, the £17m summer signing from Deportivo was supposedly keen on an exit after running out of patience with Arsene Wenger, but he’s now addressed the situation and painted a very different picture.

“Arsenal are a big club and the competition for places is strong,” he told Cadena Cope, as noted in the report.

“Everyone wants to play and that is normal. Today I am happy because I played and scored a goal [vs Sutton] but now I need to continue like this to convince the boss to trust me more.”

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old also discussed Wenger’s future, with the French tactician’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Following on from their heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, criticism and speculation ramped up over his future at the Emirates, but it doesn’t sound as though he has given any indication as of yet in terms of where his future lies.

Wenger confirmed in his press conference last week that he intends on continuing to coach next season, at Arsenal or elsewhere, but Perez has insisted that the players are none the wiser as to whether or not he will be leaving this summer.

“At the moment the boss does not transmit to us the idea that he going to leave, but we don’t know what’s going on in his mind.

“He is calm and is very focused on this season. He has been here for a long time and has a lot of experience, so he knows what is best for the club and for him.”

Albeit not entirely convincing, the win over Sutton would have been a morale boost for the Gunners, who now have time to regroup and prepare for their next Premier League game next month with Perez and Co. seemingly relaxed over the future.