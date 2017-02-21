(Video) Falcao and Monaco starlet dazzle to silence Man City with two super goals

Manchester City scored the crucial opening goal in their first leg clash with Monaco at the Etihad on Tuesday night, with Leroy Sane pivotal in the build up.

The German forward linked up brilliantly with David Silva down the left flank, showing great composure and skill, before squaring for Sterling to tap home the first goal of the game.

There were suspicions of offside, but it wasn’t given as City broke the deadlock and looked to be in the ascendency.

However, the visitors had other ideas as they bagged a tie-changing away goal with Falcao on the mark yet again to make it 14 goals in 15 games in recent weeks.

The Colombian international had his troubles in front of goal, particularly in England with spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, but he’s certainly found his feet in France and is leading the charge for the French side.

The night went from bad to worse for City soon after though, with highly-rated youngster Kylian Mbappe making it 2-1 on the night with a brilliant run and finish to put Monaco firmly in charge.

The 18-year-old is having a season to remember as he continues to impress with his fifth goal in his last four games, while he became the youngest goalscorer for Monaco in the Champions League, breaking a record previously set by David Trezeguet.

It could yet get worse for the home side though as Monaco continue to break forward with pace and numbers, and it looks as though they are set to take full advantage of the glaring weaknesses in this City side.