(Video) French football expert touts French youngster as better than Arsenal legend at 18

French football expert Julian Laurens believes that Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is better than Arsenal icon Thierry Henry at his age.

The 18-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, which in turn has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe.

As per The Mirror, both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with making a move for the youngster, who continues to draw comparisons with Henry given the similarities in their respective positions and attributes.

While many are still a little apprehensive in making that lazy comparison until he has proven himself consistently over a lengthy period of time, he has certainly shown plenty of promise at this early stage of his career.

Few know French football quite like Laurens, and so this is undoubtedly a major compliment as he looks to continue to help guide the club to the Ligue 1 title this season while also advancing in the Champions League at the expense of Manchester City.

It remains to be seen how long he stays in France given the calibre of teams showing an interest, but he’ll be hoping to have at least half the career that Henry had in north London if he opts to move there.