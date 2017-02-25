Chelsea confirmed line-up vs Swansea: Fabregas starts and makes PL history as Conte keeps faith in troops

Chelsea host Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues start the day eight points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City, but with City and Arsenal not in action this weekend while Tottenham Hotspur play tomorrow, all eyes are on Stamford Bridge.

As has been the case through most of the campaign though, Antonio Conte has kept faith in his usual suspects with a mostly unchanged side.

However, Cesc Fabregas comes into the starting line-up having found himself on the bench more often than not this year, with Nemanja Matic making way.

The midfield ace makes history with his appearance from the off on Saturday too, as he becomes the first Spaniard to make 300 Premier League appearances.

Aside from that, it’s a familiar line-up for the home side with the same back three, wing-backs and with Diego Costa leading the line while Pedro and Eden Hazard will provide him with support.

Swansea have done well since Paul Clement arrived at the club, and he’ll be hoping for a similar performance to the one that saw them surprisingly claim all three points at Anfield in dramatic fashion not so long ago.

He’ll know though that this will be another tough test as the Swans look to continue to fight off the threat of relegation this season.