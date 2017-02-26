(Image) Paul Pogba celebrates Man United’s EFL Cup win with a dab after being anonymous throughout the 90 minutes

Posted by
(Image) Paul Pogba celebrates Man United’s EFL Cup win with a dab after being anonymous throughout the 90 minutes

Paul Pogba has celebrated Manchester United winning the EFL Cup by dabbing with the trophy – no, seriously.

Pogba was virtually anonymous throughout the game today. You would expect your world-record signing to turn up on the big occasion, a cup final at Wembley certainly meets that criteria. He relied on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to step up to the mark and secure his side the victory today.

Despite playing little-to-no part in his side’s success, Pogba was predictably keen to revel in their success. He was pictured dabbing with the trophy after the game.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top