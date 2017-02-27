Italian giants looking to shatter Chelsea’s grand plans by snatching influential figure

Antonio Conte looks set to deliver a Premier League title to the Chelsea faithful in his first season in charge, and it promises to be a bright future with him at the helm.

The Italian tactician has settled well in England it seems, has overcome a spell of adversity back in September when his job was even under threat and looks set to really stamp his mark on the squad this summer.

However, as reported by La Repubblica, via Eurosport Italy, Inter are looking to spoil the party at Stamford Bridge by trying to prise Conte away and take him back to Italy.

The ambitious owners of the Nerazzurri have big plans for the club and current boss Stefano Pioli is seen as a stopgap solution despite the fact that he has led them to an impressive run of form since taking charge.

It’s claimed in that report that Conte is considering leaving because he’s not on good terms with owner Roman Abramovich with disagreements and lack of planning causing issues.

The Chelsea boss is reportedly annoyed that a summer transfer budget hasn’t yet been determined while he’s only been able to bring in three out of six assistants he wanted.

Further, it’s added that he’s struggling to settle in London as his family still live in Italy, and so a combination of those factors has led to talk of Inter making a move.

Pioli will be under fire if he fails to qualify for the Champions League this season, while Conte’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2019. In turn, if they want him before then, they’d have to agree on a termination fee with the Blues first.

While this all seems believable to an extent, the major thing standing in the way of this move happening is surely the fact that Conte wouldn’t want to manage Inter.

Having established himself as a Juventus legend, both as a player and as a coach, moving to their bitter old rivals is an unimaginable decision and so it really does still cast doubt over whether he’d be interested in taking charge of the Nerazzurri.