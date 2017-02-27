Sky Sports pundit hammered by Arsenal fan for being major hypocrite

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has been caught out by an Arsenal fan for being majorly hypocritical over his views on two players in particular.

It all relates to his opinions on Granit Xhaka and Dele Alli, with both the Gunners midfielder and Tottenham ace seeing red this season as they have developed reputations for being hot-headed.

However, the key difference here though is that Souness slammed Xhaka for his actions and insisted that he’s just reckless and isn’t learning from his mistakes.

In complete contrast, he welcomed that edge to Alli’s game and insisted that it was a throwback to when he was playing and believes that all the top players have that side to them. Come again Graeme?

Aside from the fact that Alli’s challenge against Gent in the Europa League last week was a leg breaker and a disgusting attempt to win the ball, you can’t have it both ways.

Both players were reckless, continue to build this unwanted reputation and left their teammates vulnerable, so no, neither should see their efforts congratulated in any way or form.

An Arsenal fan has handily put the quotes together in one tweet, as seen below, to show the complete hypocrisy of Souness’s views as he’s ultimately suggesting that it’s alright for a British player to revisit the good old days but Xhaka’s a liability for doing the same.

Alli is a wonderful talent and has proven his qualities for Spurs over the last season or so, but this side of his game certainly needs to be controlled.