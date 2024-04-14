Video: Granit Xhaka scores stunner to help Bayer Leverkusen make history

Bayer Leverkusen have etched their name in history by clinching the Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s 12-year-long dominance.

The last team to beat them to the title was Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.

Xabi Alonso’s side played Werder Bremen, needing just a win to secure the title and they did so in style.

Victor Boniface opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. In the second half, former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka added to their lead with a stunning strike from outside the box.

The Swiss midfielder curled one in first time with his left foot straight into the top left corner to double the lead for Leverkusen.

Watch the goal below:

GRANIT XHAKA WHAT A GOAL! THE BUNDESLIGA TITLE IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/X1ciCleOZT — TC (@totalcristiano) April 14, 2024

Florian Wirtz then went on to score a stunning hat-trick as Leverkusen thrashed Bremen 5-0 and lifted the trophy.