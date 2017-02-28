Paul Pogba gets plate thrown at him as Man Utd ace angers fan with snub

Manchester United star Paul Pogba had a plate thrown at him by a furious fan amid a heated row in a restaurant in Manchester.

Police were called as the situation turned more heated, as according to The Sun it stemmed from the fact that the French international refused to give out an autograph.

It’s claimed that the fans kicked off after he refused with video footage on the newspaper’s site showing that two individuals try to square up to Pogba as others try to diffuse the situation and separate them.

Given the fact that he’s just won an EFL Cup, the first of many trophies potentially in his second stint at Old Trafford, the 23-year-old probably doesn’t want to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

However, witnesses insist that Pogba was merely enjoying a quiet meal with friends and despite the situation becoming more aggressive he “dealt with it very well”.

Police didn’t attend the popular restaurant in Manchester city centre as staff dealt with the problem and calmed both parties down.

Nevertheless, given his profile, Pogba will have to be wary against this sort of thing as he’s undoubtedly an easy target for ‘supporters’ looking to make a scene in front of others.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a restaurant in Liverpool Road, Manchester, just after 11.40pm on Monday, February 20.

“When an officer called back, the line got cut off. When the officer did get through, the people involved in the disturbance had already dispersed.

“No further complaints were made after that.”

Having overcome a shaky start to life back in Manchester on the pitch, Pogba will hope that Sunday is the start of a successful run and haul of trophies as he continues to establish himself an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s side.