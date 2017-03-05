(Video) Leroy Sane finishes off fluid team move emphatically to double Manchester City’s advantage over Sunderland

Manchester City have extended their advantage over Sunderland through Leroy Sane.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed to win today to keep up the pressure on Chelsea, and it appears as though they are going to do so. Sergio Aguero gave his side the lead. The Argentine sneaked in at the near post and fired past Jordan Pickford.

Now Sane has added a second. The German latched onto David Silva’s through ball and slipped the ball into the bottom corner.