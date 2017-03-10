Arsene Wenger could accept royal cash and leave Arsenal for move to Euro giants after hat-trick of snubs

French football journalist Julien Laurens has suggested that Arsene Wenger could replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain manager at the end of the season.

Wenger’s current contract with Arsenal expires in June, while Emery now finds himself under pressure after PSG blew a 4-0 first-leg lead against Barcelona when they lost 6-1 in the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Laurens claims that PSG have previously made multiple approaches for Wenger, who could now be prepared to say yes to a move to the French capital.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live on Thursday, Laurens said: “After what happened last night it has to be on the table because it is no secret that PSG have tried three times to get him as their manager.

“Three times he rejected their approaches but now he could be tempted because after the debacle last night there’s no doubt that Unai Emery might finish the season but won’t be there after the summer.

“So PSG would be looking for a new manager. They might go for Massimiliano Allegri or Diego Simeone or Thomas Tuchel, but they might also go back for Arsene.

“And Arsene has a very special relationship with the Qatari royal family, who own PSG. He used to work for Al Jazeera, who are owned by the same people.

“I can see them going back to him and trying to tempt him and this time making it happen.

“It’s a long way away, but if they were to sack Unai Emery and to replace him in the summer, surely Arsene Wenger’s name would be near the top of their list.”

Emery’s position is not only under threat due to PSG’s spectacular collapse in Europe.

The Parc des Princes club also have domestic concerns, with AS Monaco three points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and looking likely to end PSG’s run of four consecutive French titles.

Emery only joined PSG in June 2016 when he signed a two-year contract after arriving from Sevilla.