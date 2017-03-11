Former Crystal Palace manager could find himself back in management soon with Championship side

Alan Pardew is the favourite to take the vacant manager role at Norwich City, according to The Sun.

Pardew is no stranger to Engish football, he’s been around the block a few times. He almost qualified for the Champions League during his time at Newcastle, but the Magpies just fell short and finish fifth.

However he fell out with the St. James’ Park faithful and subsequently joined Crystal Palace, who he represented during his playing days. Initially he enjoyed a positive start at Selhurst Park and things appeared to be heading in the right direction. When the results went south, Palace parted company with Pardew and he currently finds himself without a job.

He could well find employment soon, however, as The Sun report he has emerged as the favourite to replace Alex Neil in the Norwich hot-seat. The Sun believe that Gary Rowett is also in the running, but Pardew is firm favourite