Manchester United in advanced talks to sign €40m Dutch midfield ace

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, with a transfer fee of €40m being touted.

According to soccernews.nl, via Football Italia, it’s claimed that the Dutchman’s representatives are in negotiations with director Ed Woodward, with a €40m price-tag being reported.

It isn’t the first time that the former PSV star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and so it remains to be seen if there is a genuine possibility of it happening this time round.

After a series of damaging knee injuries which threatened his career at one point, the 27-year-old is back at full fitness and playing regularly for Roma as they look to finish the season strong with the Europa League still a target while they look to hunt down Juventus for as long as possible in the Serie A title race.

Strootman has scored four goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and with his technical quality on the ball combined with his passing, reading of the game and tenacity, he would be a sensible signing by Jose Mourinho to bolster his midfield.

With United needing to replace the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Michael Carrick eventually, Strootman could be a wise addition, but time will tell whether or not their interest is genuine and if negotiations are already underway as suggested by this report.

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti will likely want to keep hold of his midfield ace, but with the money on offer and with a chance to move to the Premier League, it could be a bid too good to turn down for both parties.