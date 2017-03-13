Chelsea vs Man United should be all about John Terry, who has earned the right to do like Frank Lampard and Petr Cech

BY KEVIN PEACOCK – follow him on Twitter @techlec2000

John Terry looks as though he could be finally heading for the exit door at Chelsea FC.

The tie against Manchester United tonight, in the Emirates FA Cup, could well be the last time JT walks out onto the Stamford Bridge pitch as ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’.

Given that Terry only starts cup games under Antonio Conte and with the semi-finals being played at Wembley, Monday 13th March 2017 could see the Chelsea fans wave goodbye to their hero, on the pitch, for the last time.

Loved by Chelsea fans, loathed by rivals, Terry has never been far from controversy. Well-documented incidents have occurred throughout his 22-year career with the Blues. Sometimes the fall guy, sometimes the foolish guy, Terry has always given 100% on the pitch despite his off-field troubles.

It’s a shame the good things he does attract less attention. Like most current professional footballers Terry has been fortunate to play at a time when the game is ‘swimming’ in money. Overpaid and spoilt footballers they may be, but they’re still human and in their position we’d all take the money.

There’s no doubt shirts are signed, hospitals are visited and money is given to charity, it just gets less attention.

Wherever JT ends up next season he has earned the right to make his own choice, to leave on his own terms. He’s always indicated he wouldn’t play for another team in the Premier League but would that be so bad? Would it affect his Chelsea legacy?

Fellow legends Petr Cech and Frank Lampard made moves across the league. Super Frank was welcomed back at the Bridge against Swansea recently to a stadium ovation.

John Terry, Mr Chelsea, Captain, Leader, Legend we salute you.

I’m just looking forward to the photo-shopped picture of his fellow acronym ET cycling off into the sunset in his full Chelsea kit.

