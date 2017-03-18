Arsene Wenger reveals he has made a decision on his Arsenal future in wake of shambolic defeat at the Hawthorns

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he has made a decision on his Arsenal future.

The Gunners are in one of the worst periods of form since Wenger took the reigns at the club 20 years ago. They currently sit in fifth place and were eliminated from the Champions League after being defeated 10-2 on aggregate by German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

The frustrations among the fans are reaching boiling points, with a plane being flown over today’s game against West Brom calling for Wenger to leave in the summer when his contract comes to an end.

Arsenal fans fly a banner over the Hawthorns aimed at Arsene Wenger. “No contract. Wenger out.” pic.twitter.com/7NCbNShGsq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 18, 2017

Arsenal fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Hawthorns and the their chances of finishing inside the top four and qualifying for the Champions League are looking more difficult with every week that passes.

After today’s game, while speaking to the written press, Wenger revealed that he has made his mind up whether to remain at the Emirates beyond this season or call time on his Arsenal career. He went on to add that he will announce his decision very soon.