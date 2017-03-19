Liverpool transfer news: Klopp not giving up on €15m starlet, £35m defender on Reds radar

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly lining up some major summer signings for his side, with Ousmane Dembele and Kostas Manolas on the radar.

As reported by ESPN FC, Dembele joined Borussia Dortmund in a move believed to be worth around €15m last summer, and he’s made a great start to life in Germany with seven goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

However, that hasn’t been enough to stop speculation over his future with The Mirror linking him with an early exit from the Bundesliga giants.

It’s claimed that although Barcelona want the talented youngster, Klopp has yet to give up on his bid to sign him as he was also pushing to convince him to move to Anfield prior to his move to Dortmund.

That isn’t where the spending will reportedly end either, as The Mirror add in a separate report that Roma defender Manolas is also of interest to the Reds.

It’s claimed that Klopp sent scouts to watch the Greek international in action against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night and he’s ready to join Arsenal and Manchester United in the bid to prise him away from the Italian capital.

Further, it’s added that the Gunners made a £35m bid for Manolas last summer, and so it would take a similar offer from Liverpool to take him to Anfield instead.

Roma have struggled with their financial position in recent years as they have been forced to sell their top players in order to balance the books. The Mirror note that Liverpool are capable of trebling the defender’s £25,000-a-week wages, and so it looks ominous for Roma at this stage.

Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti will hope to keep hold of his star defensive ace if possible, with Manolas undoubtedly establishing himself as one of the best in his position in Serie A with his strength, speed and reading of the game all making him a stand-out player.