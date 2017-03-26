Tottenham offered chance to take just £2m loss to offload expensive flop

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is reportedly a summer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are willing to spend £15m on the Dutchman.

It’s been a nightmare start to life in England for the former AZ Alkmaar frontman as he has struggled for goals in his first season with just six in total.

Janssen has yet to score from open play in the Premier League, and so all in all he has come under plenty of scrutiny with question marks raised over how long he’ll last at White Hart Lane.

According to The Daily Mail, he could be on his way out as soon as this summer, with Galatasaray ready to splash out £15m to sign him, with Spurs in line to take just a £2m loss having signed Janssen for £17m last year.

After scoring 27 goals in 34 games for AZ, the quality in front of goal is evidently there and he has gone on to establish himself as a Dutch international in that time too. However, it simply hasn’t worked at Tottenham and while some will argue he may need a second season to prove himself, it doesn’t look as though he’ll get the chance.

The 22-year-old hasn’t responded to public challenges from Mauricio Pochettino, and so the Argentine tactician’s patience must surely be growing increasingly thin as he needs a striker capable of stepping up and delivering in Harry Kane’s absence, or even as a second-choice option.

Janssen simply hasn’t done that this season, and so now Spurs will have to make a difficult decision as to whether or not to cut their losses or continue to show faith and hope that he comes good eventually.