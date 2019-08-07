Tottenham look set to challenge for honours both domestically and in Europe this season, if the side’s rebuild this summer is anything to go by.

After 18 months without signing players, Mauricio Pochettino has had the chance to rebuild Tottenham’s squad this summer.

The Argentinean looks like he’s started to build a new look side, the tactician has been at the helm for Spurs for five years now and some of his most important stars from this period are now being phased out of the team.

Spurs’ incredible run to the Champions League final seems to have spurred (forgive the pun) some drastic changes in north London as fans expect the side to consistently challenge for major honours.

The Lilywhites have been transformed under Pochettino and the side have finished in the top four in four consecutive seasons now, last season’s run to the final shows that the team are now firmly accustomed to Champions League football.

Spurs have broke their club record to sign Lyon sensation Tanguy Ndombele, according to BBC Sport, the 22-year-old joins in a deal worth an initial £53.8m (€60m) that could rise to £62.8m (€70m).

Ndombele will be expected to lead Tottenham’s midfield next season and Pochettino will be hoping that he strikes a formidable partnership with England international Harry Winks for the years to come.

Tottenham have also signed Leeds winger Jack Clarke this summer, according to BBC Sport, the ace joins in a deal worth £10m. Given Spurs’ quality attacking midfield options the 18-year-old has returned to his boyhood club on loan for the season.

Ndombele’s arrival seems to have paved the way for the exit of Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan defensive midfielder is a target for Bournemouth, according to The Sun, Spurs are looking to cash in at least £11.5m with his sale.

Unlike most other top Premier League clubs Tottenham’s major problems this summer stem from the fact that some of their biggest stars’ contracts are set to expire next summer.

Given the contract situations, crucial stars Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld could leave before the European transfer window closes.

This is realistically Tottenham’s final chance to cash in on their stars as Premier League players are able to negotiate free transfers to foreign clubs from January.

According to the Telegraph, Daniel Levy had valued the star at £130m. The report claims that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are all interested in the Dane.

Spanish publication AS have just revealed that Spurs have more than halved their initial asking price in a last-ditch attempt to cash in on their prized asset.

AS understand that Manchester United are also seriously interested in Eriksen and that English clubs will have to pay £60m to sign the attacking midfield, whereas foreign clubs can secure his services for a cut-price £50m.

Stalwart Toby Alderweireld is in the same boat as Eriksen. Football Italia reported that the 30-year-old’s move to Roma fell through after the Italian giants failed to agree a fee with Spurs, the Belgian star had already agreed personal terms with the Serie A outfit.

The star’s move to Italy does look like it’s back on though and that it could be sealed this month, Gazzetta Dello Sport understand that the Giallorossi have made a final offer of £18m (€20m) plus add-ons to the north London side.

It’s understood that Tottenham don’t wan’t to sell for anything less that £23m (€25m).

It would be wise for Spurs to cash in while they can.

Pochettino can call on Davinson Sanchez to replace Alderweireld in the starting lineup should the Belgian leave.

Finding a replacement for Eriksen is a matter that has proven to be more difficult and certainly more costly.

Spurs have been heavily linked with moves for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and Real Betis sensation Giovani Lo Celso, the Express understand that Tottenham will only sign one of these players.

It seems as though Lo Celso will be reunited with his countryman Pochettino at Spurs, the Daily Record claim that the Champions League finalists have agreed a £55m (€60m) deal for the playmaker.

Lo Celso has scored 16 goals from 45 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has managed this despite playing in a deeper midfielder role for the majority of the season.

i News reported earlier this summer that Lo Celso preferred a move to Tottenham over Manchester United because of his desire to work with Pochettino.

The 23-year-old would be a great addition to the squad, the Argentina international can play anywhere across midfield and even in a striker role.

Tottenham may well have found themselves a replacement for Eriksen with world class pedigree, Sky Sports understand that Spurs have agreed a €70 (£64.4m) with Juventus for superstar Paulo Dybala.

Dybala was on the verge of joining Manchester United in a sensational swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, the deal ultimately fell through as a result of Dybala’s huge wage demands, as per the Independent.

Tottenham were also linked with a shocking loan move for out of favour Barcelona star and former Premier League sensation Philipe Coutinho. talkSPORT have since rubbished the claims.

It’s yet to be revealed if Tottenham are targeting Lo Celso and Dybala or if the Champions League finalists can only finance a deal for one of the stars.

Dybala is the more experienced option with a fearsome reputation. Spurs could find it difficult to sign the Argentina international because of his whopping £300,000-a-week wage demands, as per the Mail.

After a difficult season with the Italian giants, playing under the tutelage of his countryman Pochettino could get the attacker back to his unstoppable best.

The Mail also claim that Spurs will have to offer at least £200,000-a-week to sign the star. The ball seems to be in Dybala’s court and it will be interesting to see if he drops his salary demands before the transfer deadline. Tottenham could line up with a completely transformed defence next season, as well as Alderweireld being tipped for an exit, Danny Rose’s time as Spurs’ first-choice left-back seems to be over.

According to Goal, Tottenham are hoping to offload the England international this summer and they have identified Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as the star’s replacement.

The report states that Spurs have made a bid of £30m plus midfielder Josh Onomah to the Cottagers for Sessegnon’s services.

Goal understand that Tottenham are confident that this bid will be enough to get their man before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

This seems like too good an offer for Scott Parker’s side to turn down.

With Rose being valued at £20m by the Telegraph, this could be a sound piece of business from Spurs.

Spurs are also on the hunt for a new face at right-back following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and the injury to versatile defender Juan Foyth.

Trippier joined the Spanish giants for a fee of £20m, as per the Guardian.

According to the Express, Tottenham are interested in a move for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj.

The 25-year-old is available for £20m, Hysaj is a quality signing for this price and considering that Trippier has just left for the same amount – this move makes massive sense for Tottenham.

Serge Aurier has also been linked with a move back to France, this would leave Kyle Walker-Peters as Tottenham’s only fit right-back with first-team experience for the opening stages of the season.

The Sun report that PSG are keen on a move for their former star.

It’s surprising to see that Spurs haven’t made a move for a striker yet this summer following the departures of Janssen and Fernando Llorente.

Champions League hero left the club on a free transfer whilst Janssen was sold to Mexican side Monterrey in a deal that could be worth up to £8m, as per the Metro.

Hopes that youngster Troy Parrott will play backup to Harry Kane have also been shattered.

The ace is set for a move to the Championship with Charlton Athletic, according to the Independent.

Perhaps Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and potential signing Giovanni Lo Celso will fill in for Kane should he be sidelined.

It would be amazing to see Tottenham splash the cash for these signings before the transfer window closes given the mega costs of building their new stadium.

According to BBC newsround, the state of the art new stadium cost in the region of £850m, it’s surprising to see Spurs on the hunt for this many players given their mouthwatering investment.