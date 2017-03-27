AC Milan transfer news: €16m defender, Chelsea ace and €60m+ striker on lengthy shortlist

AC Milan are reportedly setting out their strategies after Li Yonghong took a significant step towards completing his takeover of the club on April 14.

After the wealthy Chinese businessman reorganised his takeover bid, there seems to be more confidence surrounding the deal as the focus has switched back to what will be done when he arrives rather than asking the question as to whether or not he will arrive at all.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, key decisions will be made in the coming weeks, including renewals for decisive individuals and setting out targets for the summer transfer window.

Building on reports over the weekend, the general consensus seems to be that Vincenzo Montella will be offered a new contract, while key players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Suso and and Gabriel Paletta will also be given new deals.

However, it’s suggested that Mattia De Sciglio has opted not to renew for now, although many supporters will hope that he will be convinced to do so once the new ownership is in place and their ambition is shown.

In terms of transfer targets, many of the same names continue to crop up. The Rossoneri will seemingly return to Chelsea to enquire about Cesc Fabregas despite his insistence that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, while Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is still the top target to bolster the backline and he will be available for around €16m.

In addition, it’s claimed that the marquee signing that Milan still want is former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but naturally his form with Borussia Dortmund over the last three years has led to his price-tag soaring to above €60m.

Keita Balde is noted as a possible alternative although no agreement is in place with Lazio, but it appears as though the rumour mill is back in full swing at the San Siro as Milan wait for the closing of the takeover so that they can finally start building a squad capable of taking them back to the top of Italian and European football in years to come.

