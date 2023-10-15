Cesc Fabregas names surprise favourite team to watch

The former Arsenal midfielder listed three English teams as his favourite to watch due to their similar playing style.

Cesc Fabregas will go down as a Premier League legend after successful spells at Arsenal and Chelsea with a stint at Barcelona sandwiched between the two.

Currently the coach of the Italian second-tier side Como’s U19s, the 36-year-old is beginning his journey into the world of management.

The midfielder was even spotted alongside Jack Wilshere at London Colney earlier this year giving his old teammate a hand coaching the youth squad.

In an interview with The Mirror, Fabregas named Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton as his favourite clubs to watch.

‘It’s the way they understand the game.’ he said.

They know when to slow it down, when to quicken up when to find the right spaces. They know the right timing of when to attract players and to then accelerate.’

The Spaniard was very complimentary of Roberto De Zerbi’s style of play and believes it’s how football ‘should be played.’

‘How many times do we see them playing short, short, short and then March and Mitoma attacking the spaces and scoring in behind? They understand football in a way I love and believe it should be played,’ he insisted.

