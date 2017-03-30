Arsene Wenger aims cheeky dig at Chelsea while Arsenal boss provides update on future

Despite the turmoil around him, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger cut a relaxed figure in his press conference on Thursday, even joking about Alexis Sanchez’s future.

The Frenchman has come under fierce criticism from supporters in recent weeks as results have dipped and Arsenal now find themselves in a desperate position to make the top four in the Premier League.

With his contract running to an end this summer, there is still no clearer picture in terms of whether or not he intends to stay on, but he has revealed that ultimately he is fairly certain about what he will do but it’s not entirely sorted as of yet.

Wenger says he will not announce future plans, but that he is "very clear in my mind" about what he wants to do. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) March 30, 2017

Think that was strongest hint yet from Wenger that he intends to stay on for 2 more years. But added that it's "not sorted completely out." — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) March 30, 2017

Opinion is of course split as some will interpret this as being a hint that he will stay on for another two years with a contract on the table for him if he wishes to sign it.

However, there are those who will also be desperate for him to move on this summer and these latest comments could be perceived as an indication that he could finally be ready to walk away with results very much likely to play a role in dictating that too.

Meanwhile, he also discussed comments made by Sanchez this week suggesting that he was keen to stay in London with a club that has a winning mentality.

Naturally, reports ran that it was a subtle suggestion that he would be open to a move to a club like Chelsea, but Wenger doesn’t seem too concerned about those comments and aimed a cheeky dig at his London rivals in the process too.

Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be out of contract next summer, and so sorting their respective futures out will be a major priority for the club.

Wenger says he interprets Sanchez comments "in a very positive way." "There's only one team in London so he is happy here." — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) March 30, 2017