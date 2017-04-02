(Image) Arsenal fans slam ’embarrassing’ new method used in ‘Wenger out’ protest

Naturally, there are plenty of Arsenal fans that will welcome the sight of this, but there were a lot of negative responses to a planned van protest.

With the days of plane protests against Arsene Wenger behind them it seems, those calling for the veteran tactician to step down have now decided to invest in a van.

Said van, as seen below, comes with anti-Wenger messages and Mr DT of ArsenalFanTV fame has revealed that it will be seen in and around the Emirates prior to the game against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

With poor results and ongoing tension over Wenger’s future with his contract set to expire this summer, it has led to angry protests from sections of supporters who are fed up of the mediocrity that they’ve been forced to settle with and want a real change at management level.

However, there are ways to go about it.

Again, many will argue that this is the only way that they can get their message heard and to make an impact on the decision at the end of the season.

In contrast, others have looked at this as another embarrassing episode in the Wenger story which threatens to rumble on for the rest of the season at least and the Frenchman has to take his fair share of the blame in that too.

Keep an eye out for this today, there are fans who have had enough and the protests will not stop (An no I'm not driving the van) pic.twitter.com/js9pNM8NhT — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) April 2, 2017

@MrDtAFC @RogerPowell8 That is the worst thing I've ever seen. — Charlie Waite (@CharlieCW90) April 2, 2017

@MrDtAFC You make me embarrassed to support my football team. — AFC_Diary (@AFC_Diary) April 2, 2017

@MrDtAFC Disgusting. You lot don't represent me or vast majority of fans. Disrespectful self serving bunch. — Paul Lesurf (@paullesurf) April 2, 2017