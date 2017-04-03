Barcelona, Chelsea and Man Utd on red alert as midfield maestro confirms talks

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has revealed that he will hold talks with the club at the end of the season regarding his future in France.

The 24-year-old arrived in the French capital in 2012 and is still contracted to the club until 2021 as he continues to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

Injuries and PSG’s inability to make progress in the Champions League have been some of the lowlights, but he’s collected countless trophies since leaving Italy and has grown as a player.

However, as reported by The Mirror, he has been discussing his future with his latest comments at the weekend being interpreted as a suggestion that he could consider an exit this summer with Barcelona, Chelsea and Man Utd all lining up to sign him.

“I have four years of contract with PSG,” he told Le Parisien. “I feel good in Paris. As every year, we will discuss with the leaders at the end of the season and we will see.”

Speculation over his future seemingly won’t disappear, with Juventus also said to be long-term admirers and they’re hopeful that Verratti could possibly prioritise a return to Italy after impressing so early on in his career with Pescara.

While Barca are looking to replace the likes of Andres Iniesta as they look to rebuild an ageing squad in the coming years, both Chelsea and United have consistently been linked with midfield targets as both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho need to bolster that area of their respective squads.

It’s added by the Mirror that Verratti’s agent has previously suggested that his client had a desire to leave PSG as he wants to win the Champions League. While the Ligue 1 champions have fallen way short year after year, the Italian international could now choose to move on and join the side which gives him the best possible opportunity to achieve that next objective.