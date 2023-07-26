Opinion: Football players showing their mercenary side as Saudi Pro League money conquers all

Footballers can dress up moves to the Saudi Pro League however they wish, but the plain fact of the matter is that anyone going there from a top five European League is only doing so for money.

There can’t be any football fan that would truly believe a player if he insisted that he was going there to further his career.

The simple reason for that is the Saudi Pro League is currently only the 68th best in the world, according to TeamForm.

To put that in some sort of perspective, the league is viewed as worse than Azerbaijan’s Premyer Liqa, Georgia’s Erovnuli Liga, England’s League One and Israel’s Ligat ha’Al.

When the platitudes are espoused by players in press conferences, they’re fooling no one.

Cristiano Ronaldo simply wouldn’t have countenanced ever going to Saudi if it weren’t for the issue of no top European club wanting to sign him and the Pro League being potentially his only option, both in terms of a league to play in and a club that could afford his wages.

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder ???? #AlHilal Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon. Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ninO5Loyo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG star, Marco Verratti appears to be the latest to be assuaged by a huge pay packet, rather than the continued ambition of success in Europe.

Ruben Neves, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Malcom et al, and those other players on the verge of moves to Saudi… they’ve finally shown their true colours.

Footballers, prepared to dispense with their morals… for a price.

Disgusting.