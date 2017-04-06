PSG director of football discusses chances of Wenger leaving Arsenal for Ligue 1 giants

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has had his say on rumours linking Arsene Wenger with the manager’s job at the Parc des Princes.

Wenger has still yet to publicly confirm whether or not this season will be his last in charge of the Gunners, but he has made it clear that he will continue his football management career either way.

There has been plenty of speculation that he could move to Paris, but it seems like that may have been just talk.

Kluivert would be tasked with working closely with Wenger were such a move to materialise.

However, that seems unlikely, impossible perhaps, based on Kluivert’s latest comments to the French media.

“Wenger at PSG? This is false,” Kluivert told TV station France 3, as translated by Sky Sports. “Not true. There is a zero percent chance that this will happen.”

Arsenal and PSG played each other in the Champions League group stage this season, with both games ending as draws.

PSG are currently second in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders AS Monaco, who have a vastly superior goal difference.