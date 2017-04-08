(Video) Vincent Janssen miss: Tottenham man produces glaring miss as misery continues

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is still waiting for his first Premier League goal from open play, and he couldn’t have gone closer with this effort.

The Dutchman continues to get into dangerous positions and make a nuisance of himself, but it’s just not been happening in front of goal for him.

However, he surely should have tucked this one away and ended that barren run having found the back of the net on just five occasions in 33 outings prior to Saturday.

Janssen miss for Spurs!! ? pic.twitter.com/cuFDhxqLWJ — Ashley Rose (@Ashleyrose66) April 8, 2017

Instead, he couldn’t force Kieran Trippier’s brilliant first-time cross over the line, seeing the ball ricochet off him and onto the bar before the Watford defence dealt with the situation and cleared their lines.

It’s questionable as to whether he’s going to get a better chance than that to end his long and painful wait for that goal, and with Harry Kane on the bench on Saturday, the former AZ Alkmaar star may not get another chance like it before he finds himself back on the sidelines watching on.