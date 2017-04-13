Everton to test Southampton’s resolve for £55M-rated centre-back, Manchester City and Chelsea also in the race to sign him

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has asked the club’s hierarchy to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk in the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Van Dijk has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League this campaign. His combative style, aerial prowess and classy distribution from the Southampton backline has seen him rise head and shoulders above many of his defensive counterparts.

Despite a serious ankle injury derailing the stellar campaign he was having with the Saints, it appears as though he is still attracting plenty of interest.

The Liverpool Echo report that Everton boss Koeman has requested that his side test Southampton’s resolve for their star man this summer. The paper believe that Van Dijk has a £55million price-tag, which is likely to be a stumbling block for the Toffees. They also note that both Manchester City and Chelsea are tracking the Dutchman ahead of a potential summer move.