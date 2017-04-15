Liverpool to launch bid for £50m-rated defensive ace, Bundesliga star on radar

Liverpool are reportedly set to provide competition for their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top defenders in the English top flight since his move from Celtic in 2015, and naturally the Saints will be desperate to avoid seeing him leave.

However, according to The Times, Liverpool are ready to fend off the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Real Madrid to try to sign the £50m-rated Dutch international.

Given their struggles in defence this season, it makes perfect sense as why Jurgen Klopp would want to strengthen his options at the back, with the Reds conceding 40 goals in 32 games, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides and almost as many as Chelsea and Tottenham combined.

In turn, Van Dijk’s arrival at Anfield would give them solidity and reliability at the back that is so desperately needed if the Merseyside giants wish to become a lock in for a top four finish moving forward.

Speculation is building that Fenway Sports Group are ready to give the green light to a major spending spree this summer, and Klopp will be desperate to land that Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk isn’t the only player to be linked with a move to Liverpool in the article, as it’s also claimed that RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita is also a target.

The 22-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the surprise Bundesliga package, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 25 league appearances this season.

With Liverpool seemingly needing reinforcements in central midfield, he could be the answer for Klopp, but it will likely cost the Reds to prise him away as the German tactician looks to make two crucial additions to his squad to take Liverpool to the next level.