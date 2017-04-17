BBC Premier League team of week: Man Utd dominate, Tottenham snub raises eyebrows

It’s that time of the week again as although we’ve still got one Premier League fixture left, Garth Crooks has selected his team of the week with a rich Man Utd flavour.

It wouldn’t be a Crooks special without supporters finding reasons to be upset, and the big man hasn’t disappointed us this week either with Tottenham and Liverpool fans bemoaning some snubs.

However, Simon Mignolet deservedly gets in after playing a key role in his side’s win while Jesus Navas is drafted in at right back alongside teammate Vincent Kompany who bagged a goal and put in another solid defensive effort on his comeback from injury. Phil Jagielka and Marcos Rojo complete the backline after putting in stand-out shifts for Everton and United respectively.

Leroy Sane continues his impressive first season in England as he produced another top performance in Manchester City’s win over Southampton, while Ross Barkley and Ander Herrera get the nod in central midfielder after top performances.

Heung-Min Son has also had a memorable campaign thus far as he continues to play a pivotal role in Tottenham’s title charge, although despite their 4-0 win over Bournemouth, he’s the only representative for Spurs this week.

Up front, Marko Arnautovic and Marcus Rashford make up the pairing after finding the back of the net this past weekend, but as noted below, some Liverpool fans felt as though Roberto Firmino more than deserved a spot in the XI after his match-winning display at West Bromwich Albion. We’re stunned Vincent Janssen didn’t get included in truth.

Can’t keep everyone happy aye Garth…

@BBCSport We batter another team 4-0 & still only get 2 player in it? #joke #noidea — Ross Paul (@rosspb) April 16, 2017

@BBCSport Barkley over Dembele ??? — Akhil Sakaria (@aksakaria) April 16, 2017

@BBCSport Dembele was Spurs best player on Saturday — Andy E (@AJE2003) April 17, 2017

@BBCSport Firmino should easy be in there! What a joke! — Dameo ? (@DamienMarchant) April 17, 2017