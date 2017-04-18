Jose Mourinho plots £50m Man Utd raid on Bundesliga giants for teenage starlet

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembele after his impressive first season in Germany.

The 19-year-old turned down the option to move to the Premier League last summer, instead opting to swap Rennes for Dortmund as he joined Thomas Tuchel’s exciting young squad.

In turn, he’s scored eight goals and provided a staggering 17 assists in 41 appearances for the German giants so far this season, and that form has already seen him linked with an exit.

According to The Sun, Mourinho is keen to test Dortmund’s resolve by launching a £50m bid for French youngster, although it seems like a tough sell to try and convince him to leave his current side given they’re offering him regular football which is evidently helping his development.

Competition for places at Old Trafford would be fierce, and so although a move to United will be a dream for most players, there is a strong argument for Dembele to stay where he is at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to suggest that Mourinho could have an alternative lined up in Inter winger Ivan Perisic, with the Sun claiming that he’s confident of landing the Croatian international and will offer him a £100,000-a-week contract to seal the deal.

It’s added that the Portuguese tactician reportedly flew out to Croatia during the last international break to discuss a possible transfer, and the Red Devils are confident that they would be able to land him.

While Perisic is the more realistic target, Dembele would certainly be the more eye-catching and long-term addition to the squad, but it all depends on whether or not United can persuade Dortmund to negotiate a possible transfer.