(Video) Paul Pogba proves that even the most expensive player in the history of football can miss from just six-yards out

Oh dear.

Paul Pogba has just missed an absolute sitter.

The French international, who re-joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window for what the BBC reported to be record £89million fee, blazed over the cross bar on the volley from just six yards out.

Pogba has a long way to go before he is able to justify that hugely inflated transfer fee, and he is not going to get any closer to doing so by missing chances like this at a real time of need for his side.