Jurgen Klopp in talks with Liverpool transfer targets as up to seven new faces could arrive

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken of the positive talks he’s held with potential transfer targets as reports claim he’s planning a big summer spree.

The reported intention is to strengthen his squad with up to seven new players arriving at Anfield, but this is part of the vision that relies on the Merseyside giants qualifying for the Champions League next season.

As they continue to battle to hold on to one of the top four spots in the Premier League, a seat at Europe’s top table is seemingly going to be a huge factor in acquiring the players that the German tactician desires this summer.

According to The Mirror, seven players form the Liverpool transfer shortlist, with Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac, Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer, Naby Keita, Luan Vieira and Ryan Sessegnon all featuring.

Although Klopp was keen to point out that there are no guarantees over signing any of his major targets this summer, initial talks that he’s held have been positive.

“I think that Liverpool at this moment is a really interesting project for players. It’s a fantastic club, it’s a good situation where we really can see the progress of the team,” he said.

“The talks we’ve had so far are very positive. That doesn’t mean it will all work out, but they are really positive, and they all see the progress. That’s good.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was also keen to point out that his current squad is still young and is continuously learning, and so there is much more to come from them too.

Add the required reinforcements, and Liverpool could be building themselves into a real contender both at home and in Europe, but time will tell if Klopp can secure the first vital piece of the puzzle in terms of qualifying for the Champions League to give himself the real pulling power in the summer transfer window.