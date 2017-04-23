Arsenal plot £20m move for Bundesliga ace, Wenger targets two more stars

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £20m bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg, as Arsene Wenger continues to make plans to bolster the squad.

It seems as though the question over the French tactician’s future is being answered, as Arsenal continue to be linked with new players this summer, thus suggesting Wenger is planning for next season.

The latest name to be linked with a move to the Emirates is 25-year-old Forsberg, according to The Mirror, with his displays this season attracting plenty of attention from around Europe as the Gunners reportedly prepare a £20m bid to acquire his services.

Having bagged eight goals and provided an impressive 17 assists in 25 Bundesliga games this season, he has certainly proven his quality and in turn it’s no surprise that Arsenal are said to be looking at him.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil facing uncertain futures, Wenger will have to strengthen in key positions, and perhaps this is the first signing to address that with the influential duo out of contract next summer and so they’ve been linked with exits at the end of this season to avoid leaving for nothing.

However, Forsberg isn’t the only name on the Arsenal transfer shortlist it seems, as the Mirror add that they’re still in talks with Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, although the 23-year-old is also of interest to AC Milan and so he’ll have a tough decision on his hands.

It’s also suggested that Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe is also wanted by Wenger, but ultimately that seems a bit of an empty rumour as little detail is added and it’s merely almost mentioned in passing.

If Wenger does stay after all the protests from angry supporters and as the lack of trophies continues to work against him, he will have to prove along with the club that they’re serious about building a squad capable of winning major honours.