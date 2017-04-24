Antonio Conte eyes £120m+ Chelsea spending spree to land key PL duo

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly urging the club to finance a huge double swoop this summer, as he looks to sign Romelu Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk.

The Italian tactician is on course to win the Premier League title and FA Cup Double in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and he’ll expect the backing of the club this summer as a reward for his fine work.

Although Chelsea have looked a cut above the rest for the most part this season, there are still key areas in which Conte wants to strengthen the squad, particularly with a return to Europe in mind.

According to The Mirror, Everton striker Lukaku and Southampton defender Van Dijk are his two top summer targets, and they will likely cost in excess of £120m.

Conte’s reasoning essentially revolves around him insisting that the Blues are in a transitional period, as he looks to replace key veterans with players who would have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Having lost John Obi Mikel and Branislav Ivanovic, as well as John Terry at the end of the season, Conte is keen to replace them this summer and is evidently looking for quality over quantity as he eyes important additions to help solidify the defence and a prolific goalscorer to lead up front.

Van Dijk has proven to be one of the top defenders in the Premier League with his performances for the Saints since his move from Celtic, and he has been linked with a move to a top club for months with Chelsea now seemingly ready to make their move.

Meanwhile, Lukaku could be set for a second stint at the club, and it remains to be seen whether or not it will be to compete with Diego Costa, or if the Spaniard leaves at the end of the season and must be replaced.