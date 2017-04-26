Liverpool ready to smash club transfer record with £50m bid for PL star

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break the club’s transfer record this summer by meeting Southampton’s £50m price-tag for defender Virgil van Dijk.

Should they meet the hefty figure demanded by the Saints, it would easily surpass the £35m that they spent to sign Andy Carroll in 2011, although they do face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton for the Dutch international, as per The Liverpool Echo.

Nevertheless, it’s evident why Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a move for the commanding centre-half, as ultimately that is a key area in which the Reds must strengthen this summer.

Having conceded 42 goals in 34 games so far this season in the Premier League, that gives them the joint-worst defensive record out of the top eight sides in the table, albeit they’ve played an additional game compared to West Bromwich Albion.

However, that doesn’t escape the fact that they’ve not been strong enough defensively this season, as that’s almost double the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, and Klopp is absolutely right to address that this summer.

It’s added that Liverpool are also prepared to make Van Dijk one of the club’s top earners and so from a financial perspective, there doesn’t appear to be too many issues.

Yet Champions League qualification could be the decisive factor in this, especially looking at the competition, as if Liverpool were to drop out of the four and miss out on Europe’s premier competition, it could be a real body blow to their chances of signing their top targets.

Given their transfer history with Southampton, it could give them some sort of edge. However, competition is fierce and they’ll hope to persuade the Dutch international that Anfield is the right place for the next stage in his career with Klopp hopeful that he can build on the positives of this year.